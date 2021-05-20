Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 09:03

Eurovision: Iceland pulls out of live shows due to Covid-19

In the first semi-final Ireland's entry Lesley Roy missed out on qualifying for the final. 
Eurovision: Iceland pulls out of live shows due to Covid-19

Flags fly outside the venue during rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Another 17 countries will compete for a place in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

The second semi-final takes place in Rotterdam on Thursday, with 10 places in Saturday's showpiece event up for grabs.

Competing for a final spot are countries including San Marino, Greece, Poland, Serbia, Albania and Portugal.

One act who will not be performing live on the night however is Iceland's Daoiog Gagnamagnio.

The group pulled out of in-person performing due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The Icelandic delegation had already been in quarantine after a positive test on Sunday and had undergone PCR testing.

Their song will remain in the competition and their rehearsal performance, recorded on the stage on May 13, will be shown during the broadcast.

In the first semi-final, Ireland's entry Lesley Roy missed out on qualifying for the final.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine made it through.

UK entry James Newman qualifies automatically for the last round of the competition with his song Embers.

In addition to Ireland and Australia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia also exited at the semi-final stage.

Viewers in the UK were unable to vote in the first semi-final, however they will be able to cast their ballots in the second semi-final, which will be shown on BBC Four.

The grand final airs on RTE1 and also airs on BBC One with commentary from Graham Norton.

Read More

Naomi Campbell announces motherhood news  

More in this section

Naomi Campbell becomes a mother Model Naomi Campbell has become a mum at 50: Here are other celebrity mothers who had children after they turned 40 
Naomi Campbell Fashion For Relief Charity Pop-Up Store Launch - London Naomi Campbell announces motherhood news  
The Fashion Awards 2018 - London Kaia Gerber graces cover of Vogue and says Jacob Elordi romance opened her eyes to the 'possibilities of love'
showbiz
Demi Lovato YouTube series

Demi Lovato non-binary and changing pronouns to they/them

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest Entertainment