Olly Alexander and Elton John debut It's A Sin charity cover at the Brits

Years And Years frontman Olly Alexander and Sir Elton John performing their version of  'It's A Sin' at the Brit Awards. 

Olly Alexander and Sir Elton John wowed viewers at the Brit Awards with a dramatic version of Pet Shop Boys' 'It's A Sin'.

The Years And Years frontman, 30, and the 'Rocket Man' singer-songwriter, 74, were joined on stage by drag queens and performed against a backdrop of multi-coloured strobes.

Their version of the 1980s hit was inspired by the Channel 4 TV series of the same name, which stars Alexander and explores the HIV/Aids crisis in 1980s London.

A single of the track is being released to raise money for the Elton John Aids Foundation, and Sir Elton's husband David Furnish appeared before the performance to highlight its work.

Fans were quick to celebrate the performance online.

"Watching the @eltonofficial and @alexander_olly performance of 'It's a Sin' at the #BRITs just gave me goosebumps. Incredible," one wrote on Twitter.

A second added: "I might never recover from this performance of It's A Sin by @eltonofficial and @yearsandyears at the BRIT Awards!!!!"

The Channel 4 show, created and written by Queer As Folk's Russell T Davies, has been lauded by critics since it first aired in late January, and the channel said it was streaming service All 4's "most binged new series ever", with the first episode becoming the most popular drama launch on record.

