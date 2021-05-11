Brit Awards 2021 take place tonight: Here are the nominees?  

Nominees Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, J Hus and Headie One are among the nominees for this year's Brit Awards.

There will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year's event, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, as part of the UK Government's live events pilot scheme.

Here is a full list of all the nominees

Female solo artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne la Havas

Male solo artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British single

Don't Need Love - 220 Kid and Gracey

Rain - Aitch and AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith

Physical - Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Ain't It Different - Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy

Head & Heart - Joel Corry featuring MNEK

Lighter - Nathan Dawe featuring KSI

Secrets - Regard and Raye

Rover - S1mba featuring DTG

Don't Rush - Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One.

Album

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Not Your Muse - Celeste

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Big Conspiracy - J Hus

What's Your Pleasure? - Jessie Ware

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Brits Rising Star (winner previously announced)

Griff

This year, the Brit Awards will take place tonight (May 11) after being postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.