Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 15:45

Brit Awards 2021 take place tonight: Here are the nominees?  

Postponed from February, the awards go ahead with an audience at London's O2 Arena, the first live music show at the venue in more than a year
Brit Awards 2021 take place tonight: Here are the nominees?  

Brits Rising Star Griff. The prize recognises future stars of British music and previous winners include Adele, Ellie Goulding, Celeste, Sam Smith and Florence + The Machine. Picture: Brit Awards/PA Wire

Nominees Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, J Hus and Headie One are among the nominees for this year's Brit Awards.

There will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year's event, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, as part of the UK Government's live events pilot scheme.

Here is a full list of all the nominees

  • Female solo artist 

Arlo Parks 

Celeste 

Dua Lipa 

Jessie Ware 

Lianne la Havas 

  • Male solo artist 

AJ Tracey 

Headie One 

J Hus 

Joel Corry 

Yungblud

  • British group 

Bicep

Biffy Clyro 

Little Mix 

The 1975 

Young T & Bugsey 

  • Breakthrough artist 

Arlo Parks 

Bicep 

Celeste 

Joel Corry 

Young T & Bugsey 

  • British single 

Don't Need Love - 220 Kid and Gracey 

Rain - Aitch and AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith 

Physical - Dua Lipa 

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Ain't It Different - Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy 

Head & Heart - Joel Corry featuring MNEK 

Lighter - Nathan Dawe featuring KSI 

Secrets - Regard and Raye 

Rover - S1mba featuring DTG 

Don't Rush - Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One.

  • Album 

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Not Your Muse - Celeste 

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa 

Big Conspiracy - J Hus 

What's Your Pleasure? - Jessie Ware 

  • International female solo artist 

Ariana Grande 

Billie Eilish 

Cardi B 

Miley Cyrus

 Taylor Swift

  • International male solo artist 

Bruce Springsteen 

Burna Boy 

Childish Gambino 

Tame Impala 

The Weeknd 

  • International group 

BTS 

Fontaines DC 

Foo Fighters 

Haim 

Run The Jewels 

  • Brits Rising Star (winner previously announced) 

Griff 

  •  This year, the Brit Awards will take place tonight (May 11) after being postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.

Read More

Brit Awards to mark return of live music to O2 Arena 

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day 5 Lil Nas X says he was jealous of Billie Eilish following her Grammy win
Brit Awards 2021 Brit Awards to mark return of live music to O2 Arena 
National Television Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Scarlett Moffatt: Samaritans helped me at my lowest point  
showbiz
Line of Duty

Line of Duty is most-watched drama series of 21st century so far

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest Entertainment