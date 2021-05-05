Paul Gascoigne: Hints at I'm A Celebrity appearance.

Paul Gascoigne has said he would be open to appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! following his star turn on an Italian reality show.

The former footballer, who previously played for Lazio, had to be airlifted out of L'Isola dei Famosi, which is filmed in Honduras, after dislocating his shoulder during a challenge, but impressed viewers with his Italian.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I know Harry (Redknapp, who won I'm A Celebrity in 2018) did fantastic on there. Something like that is OK. I suffer a bit from claustrophobia and snakes, I'm not too scared of flying after the helicopter flying (on the Italian show).

"I had a few interviews for that show.

"I think I took advantage of lockdown but I think I did two months in total of lockdown over here and then in Honduras and then in Mexico.

"That would be something I would look forward to doing, but I leave that to Katie, my manager."

Gascoigne, 53, said appearing on the Italian show was "a great experience".

He added: "Obviously I did have the arguments with them but that was because they were complaining about now wanting a little bit of rice, but look at what's happening around the world."