Wandavision, Emily in Paris, and The Boys lead MTV awards nominations

, , and lead the way in nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Disney+ seriesscored five nods, including for best show, best hero for Teyonah Parris, and best villain for Kathryn Hahn.
Netflix'sand Amazon's are both nominated in four categories, including best show.
, Netflix's wildly popular period drama, is up for three awards: best show, best kiss, and breakthrough performance for Rege-Jean Page.
The other best show nominee is.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards, which feature gender-neutral categories, will return in May after the full ceremony did not take place last year due to the pandemic. Instead, a TV special aired in December highlighting some of the greatest moments on the big and small screens from history.
Following a slimmer-than-expected release schedule for film over the last 12 months because of the health crisis,is the most nominated film at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Its three nods are best movie, breakthrough performance for Maria Bakalova, and best duo for Bakalova and co-star Sacha Baron Cohen.
The other best movie nominees are, , , and .
Also in the film categories, Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous best performance nomination for.
He is up against's Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan for , star Daniel Kaluuya, and 's Zendaya.
On the small screen, the best performance nominees are Anya Taylor-Joy for, Elizabeth Olsen for , Elliot Page for , Emma Corrin for , and Michaela Coel for .
MTV also announced its Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which it says will recognise the best moments from reality shows and celebrate the genre.
In the best international reality series category, British shows, , and are nominated.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday May 16. The Unscripted ceremony will be on May 17.
- Fans can vote for their favourite films and TV shows across the 25 categories at vote.mtv.com.