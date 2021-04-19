Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 11:44

Game of Thrones star to front new police drama from Homeland writer

Gemma Whelan, who played Yara Greyjoy, will star in new three-part police series The Tower
Game of Thrones star to front new police drama from Homeland writer

Gemma Whelan, who played Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, will be back on our TV screens in a new police drama from Homeland writer Patrick Harbinson. 

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan will star in a three-part police drama from the writer of Homeland.

ITV's The Tower, based on Post Mortem, the first book in author Kate London's Metropolitan series, will feature Whelan as Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

She is charged with investigating after a veteran beat cop and teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London, leaving a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Griffiths on the roof. Within hours, both have gone missing and Collins sets out in search of them, while trying to uncover the truth behind the deadly fall.

Whelan, 39, played the ruthless Yara Greyjoy in HBO fantasy epic Game Of Thrones. She also featured as Karen Matthews in The Moorside and Marian Lister in hit BBC drama Gentleman Jack. Her other recent credits include White House Farm, Emma, and Killing Eve.

Filming will begin later in April and further casting details, including for the part of Griffiths, will be announced in due course.

The Tower is adapted by Patrick Harbinson, who wrote and executive produced US spy drama Homeland, starring Damian Lewis as a US double agent. He also serves as executive producer alongside Mammoth Screen's founder and chief executive Damien Timmer (The Serpent, Endeavour) and Karen Thrussell (Poldark, And Then There Were None).

Author London is a former Metropolitan Police officer who finished her career working as part of a major investigation team on the homicide and serious crime command. Post Mortem was her first novel.

Read More

Ricky Gervais confirms start date for filming of third series of After Life

More in this section

Madness Premiere - London Madness frontman Suggs laments the London of his youth at premiere
After Life Ricky Gervais confirms start date for filming of third series of After Life
The Longest Johns Sea Shanty stars The Longest Johns recruit thousands-strong virtual choir  
showbiz
Graham Norton Show - London

Arlo Parks and Headie One to perform at this year's Brit Awards ceremony

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest Entertainment