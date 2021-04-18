Ricky Gervais confirms start date for filming of third series of After Life

Ricky Gervais has confirmed filming for the third series of his hit Netflix showwill begin on Monday.
The comedian and actor, creator of shows includingand , announced the dark comedy would get a third outing last year when he signed an overall deal with the streaming giant.
He shared a selfie on Twitter in which he is holding up a script for the first day of filming, dated Monday, April 19, and wrote on Twitter: "I'd better learn my lines."
Series two of, which stars Gervais as a widower plunged into almost unbearable grief following the death of his wife, launched in April 2020.
Gervais confirmed it would come back for a third batch of episodes a month later, when he wrote:
first reported Gervais's Netflix deal and said it was a "multiple-year" contract which will see him making new scripted shows as well as stand-up comedy specials.