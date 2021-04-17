Hayley Hasselhoff 'overwhelmed' by response to her Playboy cover 

Hayley Hasselhoff said she has been "overwhelmed" by the response to her history-making Playboy cover.

Hasselhoff, daughter of Hollywood star David, graced the front of the magazine's German edition.

The 28-year-old was the first plus-size model to pose nude for a European Playboy cover.

Hasselhoff said she has been inundated with "beautiful messages" since the magazine's May edition was unveiled.

She told the PA news agency: "To hear these beautiful stories of women just pouring their hearts out by saying, 'you go girl, this is so inspiring'.

"But most importantly it's the ones where they're sending me messages - and I do read them, and I want them to know that - sending me these messages of their struggles they've had growing up and being able to actually see themselves for them, because they have been belittled, because they have been identified by their size.

"And that's where I think this cover signifies, 'you are worthy, no matter what shape or size you are'. And you have every right to say you are worthy."

Hasselhoff is Baywatch star David's youngest daughter from his marriage to Pamela Bach and she has been working in the entertainment industry since she was 14.

Her TV appearances include The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

Hasselhoff said accepted beauty standards have changed significantly since she entered the industry.

"Beauty didn't come in all shapes and sizes when I started at 14," she told PA. "Media didn't talk about it like they talk about it today."

Hasselhoff added: "So to speak to my younger self even as somebody that's been in this industry and also experienced the challenges of being somebody who is curved, it feels so overwhelming to know that we are making this movement for so many other women to be able to pave the way, and also just to say that you're able to celebrate your body here and now."