Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 09:39

Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo announces debut album

Teenage pop star and actress says first album will be out next month
Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo announces debut album

Olivia Rodrigo topped the charts in the UK and the US with her song 'Drivers License'.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has announced she will release her debut album next month.

The 18-year-old shot to worldwide fame with the release of single 'Drivers License' in January, which topped the charts in the UK and US.

Rodrigo, who is from Southern California, followed it up with the track 'Deja Vu'.

She announced on Instagram that Sour, her highly anticipated debut album, will be released on May 21.

Rodrigo shared a picture of herself looking unimpressed with her tongue sticking out and the name of the record spelled out in stamps.

She wrote: "my debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhhhhhh."

The 11-track album includes 'Drivers License' and 'Deja Vu', as well as songs called 'Brutal', 'Traitor', and 'Good 4 U'.

Power ballad 'Drivers License' spent nine weeks on top of the UK singles chart and broke the record for fastest song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

Rodrigo is also an actress and is known for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Read More

Kylie Minogue: I'm relieved I didn't find fame in this social media age

More in this section

Line of Duty Fan favourite character to make Line Of Duty return  
Promising Young Woman named Outstanding British Film at the Baftas Promising Young Woman named Outstanding British Film at the Baftas
BAFTA Film Awards 2021 EE Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray: I thought 100 people would watch film
showbiz
Raunchy Netflix period drama Bridgerton to return for third and fourth series  

Raunchy Netflix period drama Bridgerton to return for third and fourth series  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest Entertainment