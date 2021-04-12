Promising Young Woman named Outstanding British Film at the Baftas

Revenge dramahas been named outstanding British film at the Baftas.
The film, which is the directorial debut ofactress Emerald Fennell, stars Carey Mulligan as a woman left traumatised by tragedy.
The film was nominated in six categories and Fennell also won the best original screenplay prize.
Fennell joked that everyone made the film for "a packet of crisps" and said the experience was "the greatest thing in my life."
The ceremony, which was delayed by two months, was largely virtual this year, with only the hosts and presenters appearing in person at the Royal Albert Hall.
Hosts Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman opened the ceremony by honouring the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on Friday.
Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor prize for, in which he plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and said it was "an honour to be a vessel for him". He also paid tribute to actor Ashley Walters for the impact he had on Kaluuya's formative years, saying Walters was "a light and guided the way".
director Remi Weekes won the prize for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.
Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn said she was honoured to be recognised by the "snobbish" Brits as she won the supporting actress prize for. She defeated homegrown talent including Kosar Ali and Ashley Madekwe to win for her portrayal as an eccentric grandmother in the tender family drama.
She said:
Director Thomas Vinterberg paid tribute to his late daughter as his filmwas honoured at the ceremony.
The Danish filmmaker, who is also responsible for projects includingand , lost his teenage daughter Ida in a car accident at the start of the shoot, and much of the movie was made at her school.
The film starsactor Mads Mikkelsen as a teacher who tests a theory that he will improve his life by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in his blood. It was among the early winners at the awards ceremony, where it picked up the gong for film not in the English language.
Vinterberg is also nominated for best director and Mikkelsen for best actor.
Accepting the prize, Vinterberg said: "I did have a small suspicion you Brits might like a movie about drinking."
After a string of thanks, he added:
The adapted screenplay prize went to, about a man slipping into dementia.
Pixar filmwas named best animated film, while , about a drummer who loses his hearing, won best editing.
Road moviewon the best cinematography prize while won best documentary.