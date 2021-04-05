Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 11:47

All the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards  

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won big, while The Crown and Schitt's Creek were honoured in the TV categories.
The cast of "The Trial of the Chicago 7" accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture during the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on April 4, 2021. (SAG Awards via AP)

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the biggest prize of the night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, while The Crown and Schitt's Creek were honoured in the TV categories.

Daniel Kaluuya was a rare British winner while Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous honour.

And Minari continued to provide some of the most heart-warming moments of this year's awards season.

Here are all the winners from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

  • Cast in a motion picture - The Trial Of The Chicago 7 
  • Male actor in a leading role - Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) 
  • Female actor in a leading role - Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) 
  • Male actor in a supporting role - Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) 
  • Female actor in a supporting role - Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) 
  • Ensemble in a drama series - The Crown 
  • Ensemble in a comedy series - Schitt's Creek 
  • Male actor in a drama series - Jason Bateman (Ozark) 
  • Female actor in a drama series - Gillian Anderson (The Crown) 
  • Male actor in a comedy series - Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) 
  • Female actor in a comedy series - Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) 
  • Male actor in a television movie or miniseries - Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) 
  • Female actor in a television movie or miniseries - Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) 
  • Stunt ensemble in a motion picture - Wonder Woman 1984 
  • Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series - The Mandalorian

