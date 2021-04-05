All the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards  

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the biggest prize of the night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, while The Crown and Schitt's Creek were honoured in the TV categories.

Daniel Kaluuya was a rare British winner while Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous honour.

And Minari continued to provide some of the most heart-warming moments of this year's awards season.

Here are all the winners from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Cast in a motion picture - The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Male actor in a leading role - Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Female actor in a leading role - Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Male actor in a supporting role - Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Female actor in a supporting role - Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Ensemble in a drama series - The Crown

Ensemble in a comedy series - Schitt's Creek

Male actor in a drama series - Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Female actor in a drama series - Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Male actor in a comedy series - Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Female actor in a comedy series - Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Male actor in a television movie or miniseries - Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Female actor in a television movie or miniseries - Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture - Wonder Woman 1984

Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series - The Mandalorian