Carey Mulligan and Emma Corrin among SAG Awards hopefuls

Carey Mulligan and Emma Corrin are among the British hopefuls at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which have been stripped back due to the pandemic.
The ceremony is usually one of awards season's biggest, but the 27th running will be pre-taped and half as long, running to an hour.
While much about this year's SAG Awards will look different, the show will still be honouring excellence in TV and film.
Mulligan, a strong Oscar contender for her role in revenge thriller, is up for best actress while Corrin is nominated in the TV equivalent category for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in .
They lead a strong British field of hopefuls across the big and small screens.
Vanessa Kirby is nominated alongside Mulligan for.
's Riz Ahmed, 's Sir Anthony Hopkins, and 's Gary Oldman are all up for best actor, alongside the late US star Chadwick Boseman and Korean-American actor Steven Yeun, who are recognised for and respectively.
In the supporting categories, Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated forand Daniel Kaluuya for .
Olivia Colman is nominated twice — one for big screen dramaand the other for . She will go head-to-head with her co-star Corrin.
Their colleague, Josh O'Connor, was nominated for male actor in a drama series for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales.
's Rege-Jean Page is nominated in the same category.
Michaela Coel was recognised by SAG for her role in, the TV series she also created. Hugh Grant is nominated for .
looks to have the Oscar for best picture within its grasp but the Frances McDormand-led film is not nominated in the equivalent category at the SAG Awards, leaving the field wide open.
The nominees for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture are, , , , and .
Ensemble drama series nominees are, , , , and .
- The Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place at 2am Irish time on Monday.