Laura Whitmore confirms baby news: I'm so in love  

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 10:37

The Love Island host, 35, posted a snap of the baby in a sling
Laura Whitmore has announced the birth of her first child, saying "we are in love".

Whitmore, who is married to Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all the kind messages at this time."

And the Irish presenter, who wed Stirling in a private ceremony, added: "We are in love."

Whitmore previously told how the first three months of her pregnancy had been "really hard because I was very sick and nauseous".

"There were a few times on live radio where I actually got physically sick during the show," she told Hunger Magazine.

Whitmore and Stirling met at a TV awards ceremony in 2016 but only got together later.

Isle of Wight festival 2018 - Day 4

Van Morrison and Sir Tom Jones to headline Hampton Court Palace Festival 

