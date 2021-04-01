Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 14:47

Van Morrison and Sir Tom Jones to headline Hampton Court Palace Festival 

Event moved from June to August 
Van Morrison and Sir Tom Jones to headline Hampton Court Palace Festival 

Van Morrison is among the stars who will appear at the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

Van Morrison and Sir Tom Jones are among the stars who will appear at the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The event has been moved from June and will now take place from August 13 to 24.

Keane, Bastille and Bjorn Again will also appear at the festival.

The festival is held in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace in London.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10am on Tuesday.

The UK Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest, which would mean larger events including festivals could go ahead.

The festival also revealed that Lionel Richie, Rick Astley and George Benson will perform at the festival in June 2022.

Read More

Netflix buys two Knives Out sequels

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival 2007 BBC to uncover 'real Amy Winehouse' with 10th anniversary documentary
99% of Glastonbury tents taken home Glastonbury organisers announce global livestream event for May  
The Circle Series 3 The Circle contestant Tally admits she was 'livid' over Yolanda twist  
showbiz
Netflix buys two Knives Out sequels

Netflix buys two Knives Out sequels

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest Entertainment