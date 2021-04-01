Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 11:01

Netflix buys two Knives Out sequels

Deal believed to be worth more than $400 million, making it one of the most expensive ever for a streamer
Netflix buys two Knives Out sequels

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequels.

Netflix has agreed a deal for two sequels to 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, the streaming giant said.

The company did not say how much it had paid for the films, but US outlet Deadline, which broke the news, said it would be worth more than $400 million.

That would make the deal one of the most expensive ever for a streamer, in what is an increasingly competitive market.

Knives Out was written and directed by Rian Johnson and starred Daniel Craig as the mysterious and debonair private detective Benoit Blanc. He is called to investigate the death of a wealthy novelist and suspicion falls on his money-grabbing family.

The ensemble cast also featured a knitwear-clad Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and the late Christopher Plummer.

James Bond star Craig, 53, won critical acclaim for his portrayal of Southern gentleman Blanc, while Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

Craig will reprise his role as Blanc in the sequels.

His fifth and final outing as 007, No Time To Die, is set for release in October following multiple pandemic-enforced delays.

Knives Out was a critical and commercial success and grossed over $311 million at the box office against a $40 million budget.

Netflix is the most popular streaming service, with more than 200 million subscribers around the world. Its main rivals include Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Read More

Seth Rogen: Emma Watson did not storm off the set of  'This is the End'

More in this section

99% of Glastonbury tents taken home Glastonbury organisers announce global livestream event for May  
The Circle Series 3 The Circle contestant Tally admits she was 'livid' over Yolanda twist  
The Graham Norton Show - London Lady Gaga's dog walker shares update after being shot in Hollywood robbery
showbiz
Glastonbury Festival 2007

BBC to uncover 'real Amy Winehouse' with 10th anniversary documentary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest Entertainment