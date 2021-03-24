Goldbergs actor George Segal dies 

star George Segal has died at the age of 87, his wife said.
Segal, who was Oscar-nominated for 1966 black comedy-drama, died on Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California.
Sonia Segal said: "The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery."
Since 2013 Segal, also an accomplished banjo player, had played Albert 'Pops' Solomon on TV comedy.
He starred as magazine publisher Jack Gallo in the US sitcomfrom 1997 to 2003.
Segal's portrayal of Nick in the Mike Nichols-directedearned him a best supporting actor nomination at the Oscars. His co-stars — Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis — were also nominated, with both women winning.
Wendi McLendon-Covey, Segal'sco-star, was among those to pay tribute online. Alongside a picture of her with the late actor, she wrote: "Grateful."
Patton Oswalt, another star of the show, said:
NOOOOOOO. Oh my God he was such a sweetie. And totally happy to dish with an annoying film nerd about CALIFORNIA SPLIT, BLUME IN LOVE, and everything. RIP king. https://t.co/t3ix3YuTxY— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 24, 2021
creator, Adam F Goldberg, described Segal as a "legend".
Melissa Joan Hart, titular star of, directed Segal in an episode of . In her tribute, she said:
Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away!— Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) March 24, 2021
From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed! https://t.co/1SvToqUEGH
Segal's manager, Abe Hoch, said:
Segal, who often played genial, everyman characters, also starred in films, , and .
Segal was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2017.
It is understood Segal's last episode onwill be broadcast in early April.
A spokesman for ABC Entertainment said: "For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on, but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we're grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time."