Craig Eddie 'shocked' after being crowned winner of The Voice UK

Coach Anne-Marie comes out on top in her first year on the show after Scottish singer impresses in the grand final with original song
Craig Eddie, mentored by Anne-Marie, has been crowned winner of The Voice UK 2021. Picture: ITV Studios

Craig Eddie has been named winner of The Voice UK 2021.

The Scottish singer defeated fellow contender Grace Holden in the final after James Okulaja and Hannah Williams were both eliminated earlier in the episode.

As the news was announced, he turned his back on the camera and covered his face.

He said:

I still am shocked, honestly. Thank-you to everyone, thank-you to Scotland, thank-you to everyone who voted. Genuinely, I cannot express my appreciation.

During the final, he impressed the judges by performing an original song called 'Come Waste My Time'.

Eddie was mentored by singer Anne-Marie in her first series on the singing programme. She replaced Meghan Trainor to join the coaching panel alongside Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am.

During the episode, each of the finalists performed with their mentors, with Anne-Marie and Eddie teaming up for a rendition of No Doubt's 'Don't Speak'.

Anne-Marie, 29, previously said she was "determined to stop Olly getting a hat-trick" of victories with singers he has coached on the programme.

She said she is "so competitive", adding: "So that's obviously my goal of my whole entire life right now and I'm going to be dreaming about it and not being able to sleep at the same time."

Last year, Murs triumphed as his contestant Blessing Chitapa won the show. Chitapa returned to the stage during the final to perform her new single 'I Smile'.

