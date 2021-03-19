Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 15:00

Griff wins Rising Star Brit award

It's 'a miracle' says the 20-year-old singer who is following in the footsteps of previous winners Adele, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding 
Griff, winner of the Rising Star Brit Award. Picture: PA Photo. 

Singer Griff has been named as the winner of this year's rising star Brit Award.

The prize recognises future stars of British music and previous winners include Adele, Ellie Goulding, Celeste, Sam Smith, and Florence + The Machine.

Griff, 20, grew up in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, to a Chinese mother and a Jamaican father.

The musician, whose real name is Sarah Griffiths, signed with Warner Records in 2019 and is known for songs including 'Black Hole' and 'Mirror Talk'.

Reacting to her Brit Awards win, Griff said: 

In my head I'm still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It's honestly such a miracle: how on Earth did we manage to win a Brit and break through during a pandemic?

Griff was previously nominated for the first-ever rising star Ivor Novello Award and came fifth in the BBC's Sound of 2021 poll.

She is set to release her first mixtape, One Foot In Front Of The Other, this summer.

Griff won the Brit Awards Rising Star title over fellow nominees Pa Salieu, a rapper from Coventry, and Japan-born singer Sawayama.

