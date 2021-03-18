Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 14:45

Holly Willoughby offered guest role on Midsomer Murders  

Holly Willoughby has said she wants to "die by eating chocolate" after she was surprised with the offer of a guest role on Midsomer Murders.

The This Morning host was given the chance to appear on the show during an interview with the stars of the long-running ITV hit, Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix.

Dudgeon, who plays DCI John Barnaby, revealed: "We have all had a big talk about who we want to appear on Midsomer and we have decided that we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

"I have been speaking to people upstairs and they have been speaking to your people, but Holly, please, I am emboldened here to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders."

Willoughby replied: "That's amazing! Yes! Of course I say yes.

"I have seen every single episode since it started way back when.

"Are you serious?"

Hendrix, who plays DS Jamie Winter, replied: "We need you on the show, we need you."

Willoughby warned: "You are going to have to kill me off really quickly because I am terrible at acting.

"I don't know what I am going to do!," but Hendrix reassured her: "That's never held us back in Midsomer."

He added: "I am sure we can kill you or you could be a murderer or something."

Willoughby also made a request about how she would like her character to die, saying: "If you kill me, can I die by eating chocolate because I saw an episode where someone died from eating chocolate and I thought, 'That is the way to go'?"

