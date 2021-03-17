Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 12:30

Oscar nominees lined up to host episodes of Saturday Night Live

British actors Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya are the latest celebrity hosts to appear on the long-running US comedy show
Carey Mulligan, nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Promising Young Woman, will host Saturday Night Live on April 10. Picture: Merie Weismiller Wallace / Focus Features

British Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya will host upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Kaluuya  —up for best supporting actor for playing a Black Panther leader in Judas And The Black Messiah — will appear on the long-running US comedy show on April 3 alongside musical guest St Vincent.

Promising Young Woman star and best actress nominee Mulligan will host the April 10 episode of Saturday Night Live, joined by rapper Kid Cudi.

Network NBC also said actress Maya Rudolph will be on hosting duties when the show returns on March 27, alongside musical guest Jack Harlow.

Kaluuya, 32, has already won a Golden Globe for playing activist Fred Hampton and is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. Mulligan, 35, is also nominated for a SAG Award.

Previous celebrity hosts for the 45th series of Saturday Night Live include Adele, Dave Chappelle, Regina King, and Rege-Jean Page.

Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa have been among the musical guests.

The Oscars are set to take place on April 25.

Daniel Kaluuya lands second Oscar nomination in three years

