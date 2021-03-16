Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 12:27

Dennis The Menace marks 70th anniversary in special Beano edition  

Much-loved character made his debut on March 17, 1951, and edition features YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing star, Joe Sugg, in his own comic strip
Joe Sugg with Dennis the Menace as the YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing star guest-edits a special Beano comic to celebrate 70 years of one of its best-loved characters. Picture: Beano/PA Wire

A special edition of The Beano is to mark seven decades since Dennis The Menace first appeared in the comic.

The special issue, which celebrates 70 years since the character made his debut on March 17 1951, features YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing star, Joe Sugg, in his own comic strip.

Also featured is his girlfriend and dance partner Dianne Buswell, Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and other friends and family.

It includes a bespoke illustration from long-time Dennis artist Nigel Parkinson showing changes to the character's appearance over the decades.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios said: "We're celebrating 70 years of Britain's favourite 10-year-old! For 70 years, the Menace family has been spreading laughs and unique Beano cheer across multiple generations of children and adults alike.

"It's fantastic to see the impact today's Dennis has on kids, just like his dad and grandad did before him for readers in the fifties-eighties.

"We believe that everyone has a little bit of the Dennis spirit within them, so this March 17, on his birthday, we're encouraging everyone to be more Dennis for one day to see how many laughs and smiles you can spread."

The strip Birthday Prank-Ageddon sees Joe team up with Dennis for a prank on Beanotown and refers to his stint on Strictly and pokes fun at his fainting spell in the Bake Off tent.

