Fri, 12 Mar, 2021

Cary Elwes joins cast of Tom Cruise spy thriller Mission: Impossible 7

British actor Elwes "thrilled" to be added to the cast along with Indira Varma, Rob Delany, Charles Parnell and Mark Gatiss
British actor Cary Elwes has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 7, which is due to be released in November.

British actor Cary Elwes has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 7, studio Paramount Pictures has announced.

Filming on the spy thriller — featuring Tom Cruise reprising the role of Ethan Hunt — has been disrupted by the pandemic and it is due to be released in November.

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced that Elwes, perhaps best-known for starring in The Princess Bride, has joined the already sprawling ensemble cast.

Elwes, 58, said he was "thrilled" to be involved.

McQuarrie also revealed Game Of Thrones star Indira Varma, comedian and actor Rob Delaney, The Last Ship's Charles Parnell and Sherlock's Mark Gatiss had joined the cast.

The captions for the director's announcements on social media suggested the cast members would also appear in the eighth Mission: Impossible movie, which was originally supposed to film back-to-back with the seventh before the pandemic intervened.

Returning stars include Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny.

In December, Cruise, 58, hit the headlines after audio reportedly of him on the Mission: Impossible 7 set was leaked to The Sun newspaper.

The Hollywood star was said to have berated cast members who he thought were endangering the production by violating social distancing rules.

