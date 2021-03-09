James Norton happy and relieved to have received his Covid-19 vaccine

TV star James Norton has said he is "happy and relieved" to have received his Covid-19 jab.
Theand actor has type one diabetes.
The 35-year-old posted a photo of himself wearing a mask and being vaccinated.
He wrote on Instagram:
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 61, posted a video of her trip to get her jab. She wore a shoulderless top for the occasion, quipping it was a "special vaccine jumper".
"Hurrah! I've had my first vaccine. Thank you to all volunteers and NHS staff at Marlow centre. Feel very lucky," she wrote on Instagram.
"Easy-peasy and no side effects. Thanks also to armed forces all over the country — we will get there."
Sir David Attenborough, Sir Ian McKellen, Dolly Parton, Prue Leith, Michael Eavis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among other celebrities who have been vaccinated.