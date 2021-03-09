Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 14:00

James Norton happy and relieved to have received his Covid-19 vaccine

TV star, 35, who has type one diabetes, says people need to take the vaccine, not just for their sake but for everyone else's
James Norton happy and relieved to have received his Covid-19 vaccine

James Norton, who has diabetes, 'feeling great' after getting Covid-19 vaccination. Picture:  PA Media 

TV star James Norton has said he is "happy and relieved" to have received his Covid-19 jab.

The Grantchester and Trial Of Christine Keeler actor has type one diabetes.

The 35-year-old posted a photo of himself wearing a mask and being vaccinated.

He wrote on Instagram:

As someone living with type one diabetes I'm happy and relieved to have had my Covid-19 vaccination earlier today (my tipple was AstraZeneca and I'm feeling great). When you're offered it, I'd encourage you to do the same, not just for your sake, but more importantly for everyone else's.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 61, posted a video of her trip to get her jab. She wore a shoulderless top for the occasion, quipping it was a "special vaccine jumper".

"Hurrah! I've had my first vaccine. Thank you to all volunteers and NHS staff at Marlow centre. Feel very lucky," she wrote on Instagram.

"Easy-peasy and no side effects. Thanks also to armed forces all over the country  — we will get there."

Sir David Attenborough, Sir Ian McKellen, Dolly Parton, Prue Leith, Michael Eavis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among other celebrities who have been vaccinated.

Read More

Edie Falco set to play Hillary Clinton in new series of American Crime Story

More in this section

KKW Beauty Launches At ULTA Beauty Tearful Kim Kardashian 'feels like a loser' in teaser for family's TV show
Emma Corrin to play role of Diana in the Crown The Crown wins big at the Critics Choice Award
Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Day 2 Adele is best-selling female album artist of the century in the UK
showbiz
I'm A CelebrityÖ Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity will go back to Australia this year if possible, says ITV boss

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest Entertainment