I'm A Celebrity will go back to Australia this year if possible, says ITV boss

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 12:00

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, hosts of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Australia this year if travel is possible, the chief of ITV has said, despite the success of the show in Wales.

Producers abandoned plans to head to Australia in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's series, which was a hit with viewers, took place at Gwrych Castle, near Abergele in North Wales, instead.

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the show, hosted by Ant and Dec, is "meant to be in Australia".

She said the castle format, won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, had been a "tremendous success". But she said: 

If we can go back to Australia - and this show is meant to be in Australia - then that's what we'll do.

Speaking as ITV published its group annual results, she added: "We have a very good plan if not, as we have already done it once (in the castle)."

Ant McPartlin recently said he would be "very happy" for I'm A Celebrity to return to Wales.

He and co-host Declan Donnelly were "welcomed" there, he said, telling Digital Spy: "There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec in the butcher's, and the local school did a tribute. We'd happily go back there. We'd miss the sunshine, mind."

Dame Carolyn also said Love Island will be returning in the summer, although the location of the show, usually filmed in a villa in Majorca, is still to be confirmed.

The programme, now hosted by Laura Whitmore, has been a huge hit for ITV2. The summer series was cancelled last year because of the global pandemic.

