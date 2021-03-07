Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 12:20

Four remaining contestants set to compete in Dancing On Ice semi-final

Olympian Colin Jackson, radio DJ Sonny Jay, rapper Lady Leshurr and soap star Faye Brooks take to the rink to battle for a place in the final
The Dancing On Ice original line-up has been whittled down to four for the semi-final - Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, Lady Leshurr, and Faye Brooks. 

Dancing On Ice's four remaining contestants will compete on Sunday for a place in the grand final.

Olympian Colin Jackson, Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay, rapper Lady Leshurr and soap actress Faye Brookes will take to the rink for the semi-final stage of the ITV ice skating competition.

They will hope to impress the judging panel of Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and John Barrowman with two routines.

In a twist, one skate will see the celebrities incorporate a prop into their performance.

Musical selections this week will include Lady Leshurr with 'Shout' by Lulu, Brookes skating to 'The Best' by James Bay, and Jay with the Temper Trap song 'Sweet Disposition'.

Last week saw the show return after a one-week break, with Rebekah Vardy getting the boot.

ITV has announced the series will finish early because so many contestants have withdrawn due to injury or positive Covid results.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus. Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen, and Jason Donovan had to pull out due to injury.

The final has been moved forward by a week, to Sunday, March 14.

Lifelong fan and aspiring singer, 17, features on new Imelda May album

