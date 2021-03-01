Chloe Zhao makes history at the Golden Globes with Nomadland win

's Chloe Zhao has made history at the Golden Globes by becoming the first Asian woman to be named best director.
The US-based 38-year-old, who was born in China, is also only the second woman to win the award. The first was Barbra Streisand who won in 1984 with, in which she also starred.
, which stars Frances McDormand, also took home the award for best drama motion picture on the night.
Accepting her award, Zhao thanked "the nomads who shared their stories with us".
The film follows a woman who embarks on a journey through the American West living in a van, and Zhao spoke to and cast real people living a nomadic life.
She added:
Responding to the news, Streisand tweeted: "It's about time! Congratulations Chloe! Well deserved!"
Zhao was nominated in the best director category alongside's Regina King and 's Emerald Fennell. Together they were the first female directors nominated since Ava DuVernay in 2014.
Also nominated in the five-strong category were David Fincher forand Aaron Sorkin for .
Zhao is director for the upcoming Marvel film,, due out this year.