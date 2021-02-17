Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 11:36

The Hit List to return for fourth series 

All set to quiz more contestants on their musical knowledge
The Hit List to return for fourth series 

The Hit List set for fourth series.

Music quiz show The Hit List will return for a fourth series, the BBC said.

The programme, hosted by husband and wife duo Marvin and Rochelle Humes, quizzes contestants on their musical knowledge.

It debuted in 2019.

Responding to news of another series, the couple said: "We are so pleased that a fourth series of The Hit List will be returning to BBC One.

"As hosts, it's a show we love to present but we also love to play along ourselves! We are grateful for all of the positive feedback audiences give to the show and we hope that everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoy making it."

Producers promised more celebrity specials of The Hit List, though a premiere date for series four has not yet been announced.

Series three is available on BBC iPlayer with the remaining episodes of the series set to air in the spring.

Saturdays singer Rochelle, 31, and JLS star Marvin, 35, married in 2012 at Blenheim Palace and have three children.

Read More

Eve Hewson explains why she did not follow father Bono into music

More in this section

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park - London Jo Whiley living a 'nightmare' after being offered coronavirus jab before vulnerable sister
Dancing On Ice 2021 Dancing On Ice cancelled for a week 
NME Awards 2010 - Show - London Singer Courtney Love receives coronavirus vaccine in the UK
showbiz
Eve Hewson explains why she did not follow father Bono into music

Eve Hewson explains why she did not follow father Bono into music

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest Entertainment