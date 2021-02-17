The Hit List to return for fourth series 

Music quiz show The Hit List will return for a fourth series, the BBC said.

The programme, hosted by husband and wife duo Marvin and Rochelle Humes, quizzes contestants on their musical knowledge.

It debuted in 2019.

Responding to news of another series, the couple said: "We are so pleased that a fourth series of The Hit List will be returning to BBC One.

"As hosts, it's a show we love to present but we also love to play along ourselves! We are grateful for all of the positive feedback audiences give to the show and we hope that everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoy making it."

Producers promised more celebrity specials of The Hit List, though a premiere date for series four has not yet been announced.

Series three is available on BBC iPlayer with the remaining episodes of the series set to air in the spring.

Saturdays singer Rochelle, 31, and JLS star Marvin, 35, married in 2012 at Blenheim Palace and have three children.