Eve Hewson explains why she did not follow father Bono into music

Actress Eve Hewson has said she did not follow her father Bono into music because she was "terrible at practising".

The Luminaries star, whose first major role was in the 2011 film This Must Be The Place with Sean Penn and Frances McDormand, said her family are "genuinely kind of madly in love", even though they complain about each other all the time.

Hewson, 29, is one of four children the U2 frontman has with his activist wife, Ali Hewson.

She told Town & Country magazine: "I thought I was going to go into music, but I was terrible at practising.

"When I started acting, I realised I could spend all day long going over lines, reading scripts, doing different exercises, and it didn't feel like work at all. Practising music did."

Hewson admitted she was a "little troublemaker" when she was younger, adding: "There got to a point in my teens when my dad couldn't hire good-looking support bands any more.

"He was like 'No more boys in their 20s, please God!'"

She added that her parents were hesitant about her entering the film industry, saying: "There was the fear that I would go off to LA and become some celebrity kid running around on Rodeo Drive.

"I think any parent bringing up a kid in a certain lifestyle would have those fears."

However, Hewson said her dating life is now far less dramatic, telling the magazine: "It's hopeless out there. It's really a disappointment.

"I've heard they're creating these girlfriend robots and hopefully soon they'll do boyfriend robots, so I think I'm just going to wait for those.

"You could just unplug them when they bother you."

The spring issue of Town & Country is on sale from February 18.