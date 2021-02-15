Dancing On Ice cancelled for a week 

Dancing On Ice is taking a week-long break and there will be no live show on Sunday, ITV said.

The broadcaster said "we felt it prudent to take a week's break at this juncture" but added the programme will return the following Sunday.

In a statement, ITV said: "Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week's break at this juncture.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday February 28."

Sunday's Dancing On Ice live show will be replaced by special Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice, which will be shown on ITV at 6pm.

The one-off programme will celebrate the most memorable moments in the show's history, ITV said.

Amy Tinkler became the latest celebrity to be axed from Dancing On Ice during Sunday's episode.

The Olympic gymnast, 21, and her professional skating partner Joe Johnson lost out to rapper Lady Leshurr in the skate-off.

This series has already been disrupted by the pandemic.

Joe-Warren Plant and his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer pulled out after testing positive for coronavirus, as did comedian Rufus Hound.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd also left the show early after injuring herself in a fall, while actress and singer Denise Van Outen withdrew after she partially dislocated her shoulder during training.

Celebrities remaining on the show include radio DJ Sonny Jay, former athlete Colin Jackson and media personality Rebekah Vardy.