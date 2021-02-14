Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 10:12

Celebrity to miss Sunday's Dancing On Ice because of back pain  

According to the rules you can miss one week without being eliminated
Celebrity to miss Sunday's Dancing On Ice because of back pain  

Dancing On Ice contestant Jason Donovan.

Jason Donovan will not be competing in Sunday's episode of Dancing On Ice.

The actor and singer is suffering from back pain.

Celebrities are allowed to miss one week of the competition without being eliminated, according to the show's rules.

Donovan, 52, said in a statement: "I've had back pain the past couple of days and I'm under doctor's orders to take it easy and sit this week out.

"I'm resting up, I'll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week."

He made the decision to pull out following advice from the programme's medical team and will have one week to recover if he is to avoid having to withdraw from the show.

A number of celebrities have had to pull out of the competition either because of injury or coronavirus.

Joe-Warren Plant and his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer became the fourth couple to quit the competition on Friday after they tested positive for coronaviurs.

Last week it was revealed comedian Rufus Hound was withdrawing from the competition after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd also left the show early after injuring herself during a fall, while actress and singer Denise Van Outen withdrew after she partially dislocated her shoulder during training.

Singer Myleene Klass, former skier Graham Bell and comedian Matt Richardson have been eliminated from the competition.

  • Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.

Read More

Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson 

More in this section

House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson 
Brit Awards 2018 - Show - London Foo Fighters top UK album chart for fifth time 
Victoria's Secret Show 2017 - Show - Shanghai Catwalk star Elsa Hosk announces baby news 
showbiz
The Masked Singer

ITV reveals 'record ratings' for The Masked Singer final 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest Entertainment