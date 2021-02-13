Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 10:57

Final celebrities to have their identities revealed in The Masked Singer

Just hours to go to the big reveal
Alien, Robin, Badger, Swan, Dragon, Sausage, some of the characters for the ITV1 singing contest, The Masked Singer, where the final celebrities are set to have their identities revealed in the final. Picture: Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA Wire

The final celebrities are set to have their identities revealed in the final of The Masked Singer on Saturday.

Badger, Robin and Sausage will compete to be crowned as the champion in the ITV singing competition. 

The judging panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will try to guess the identities of the remaining celebrities during the programme.

The surreal show, in which famous contestants don elaborate costumes to sing in front of the celebrity panel, is reaching the end of its second series.

Celebrities including Sir Lenny Henry, Martine McCutcheon and Mel B have so far been unmasked on the show, which is presented by Joel Dommett.

Last weekend saw television presenter Sue Perkins and soul singer Gabrielle have their identities revealed.

Former panellist Ken Jeong, who is American, was replaced by British comedian Gilligan this series because of travelling issues during the pandemic.

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee.

The Masked Singer final will air at 7pm on ITV on Saturday.

