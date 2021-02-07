Dragon and Harlequin revealed on Masked Singer semi-final night

Sue Perkins and soul singer Gabrielle have been revealed during the semi-final ofas part of a double elimination.
Formerhost Perkins, 51, was unmasked as Dragon at the programme's half-way point.
None of the judging panel correctly guessed her identity, with actresses Whoopi Goldberg, Ricki Lake and Jennifer Saunders and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage among their suggestions.
Viewers at home posted on social media saying Dragon was in fact Australian drag queen and actress Courtney Act.
After being unmasked, Perkins explained that the secrecy ofhad trained her for the show.
Later in the show, Harlequin was revealed as British pop star Gabrielle, 51, with the judging panel correctly guessing her identity.
Speaking after being unmasked, she said:
Robin, Badger and Sausage were voted through to the final by the studio audience.
star Matt Lucas joined the judging panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and series newcomer Mo Gilligan as a guest for the week.
Ross said the panel had been surprised by his addition because they had suspected one of the remaining contestants to be him.
The surreal show, in which famous contestants don elaborate costumes to sing in front of the celebrity panel, has returned for a second series.
Sir Lenny Henry, Martine McCutcheon and Mel B have so far been unmasked on the show.
Former panellist Ken Jeong, who is American, was replaced by British comedian Gilligan this series because of travelling issues during the pandemic.
The first series ofwas won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee.