Knight pays tribute to 'Midnight Train to Georgia' songwriter Jim Weatherly

Gladys Knight has paid tribute to Jim Weatherly, the country music singer-songwriter behind her biggest hit, following his death at the age of 77.
Weatherly died of natural causes at his home near Nashville, Tennessee, music publisher Charlie Monk toldnewspaper.
He was a prolific songwriter also responsible for hits includingand , both for Gladys Knight & The Pips.
Weatherly will perhaps be best remembered for 1973's.
Following his death, Knight, "the empress of soul," paid tribute on social media.
She said:
Over a career spanning five decades, Weatherly, a former quarterback at the University of Mississippi, released almost a dozen studio albums while writing hits for other artists.
was inducted into the Grammys hall of fame in 1999 and was named one of the 500 greatest songs ever by .