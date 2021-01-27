Dani Dyer reveals name of baby boy

Dani Dyer has revealed she has named her baby boy Santiago.

The 24-year-old TV star - daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer - announced the news on Sorted With The Dyers, the unscripted Spotify podcast she and her dad host together.

She and Sammy Kimmence had announced the birth on Instagram, saying their little boy had arrived on January 23 "after a very long day and night".

In a pre-recorded voice note played on the latest episode of their podcast, Dani said: "I know you're probably all wondering what we've called him, there's been a lot of assumptions going on - some are actually really funny, to be fair - but his name is Santiago.

"I know a lot of people are probably thinking 'What?', but yeah, that is his name and I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate."

She also said she and Kimmence were "so in love with him".

She said:

I honestly can't believe it, he's finally here, our little boy. I never thought I'd meet him. I felt like it was going on and on, but me and Sammy are so in love with him. He's just so perfect and the feeling is just incredible, I can't put into words how it feels.

Following the birth announcement, soap star Danny shared his joy at becoming a grandfather on social media.

Alongside a picture of Dani and her baby, he said he was "so proud" and could not "wait to meet the little beaut".

Dani announced in July last year that she was expecting a baby with Kimmence, who she dated before she starred on Love Island in 2018.

They later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV show.

Sorted With The Dyers is a Spotify Original podcast.