Justin Bieber: 'Not proud of where I was at in my life' seven years ago

'It was not my finest hour' says 26-year-old singer of his 2014 arrest
Justin Bieber: It is seven years since he was arrested and charged in Miami, Florida. 

Justin Bieber has reflected on seven years since he was arrested, saying it was "not my finest hour" and he is "not proud of where I was at in my life".

The singer, now 26, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drink or drugs, resisting arrest and driving with an invalid licence, after apparently drag racing on a street in Miami, Florida, on January 23, 2014.

Prosecutors dropped the charge after the singer made a donation of $US50,000 (about €41,000) to a youth charity as part of a plea deal.

The arrest  — along with the notorious mugshot of a 19-year-old Bieber smiling while wearing a prison-issue jumpsuit  —seemed to confirm people's suspicions he had been given too much, too soon.

An online petition calling for the Canadian to be deported from the US attracted more than 100,000 signatures, though the Obama administration declined to make any substantive comment.

Sharing a photograph of himself in handcuffs, he wrote on Instagram:

"7 years ago today I got was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami.

"All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now.

"My encouragement to you is to 'let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you'. Don't allow shame to ruin your "today" let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be.

"LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART."

