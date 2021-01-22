Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 14:00

Rapper Lil Wayne thanks former US president Donald Trump for pardon

Hip-hop star was due to be sentenced this month after admitting a weapons charge  
Lil Wayne has thanked Donal Trump for recognising he has so much more to give to his family, his art and his community.

Keiran Southern

Rapper Lil Wayne has thanked Donald Trump for pardoning him during his final hours as president.

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, admitted a weapons charge in December and was due to be sentenced later this month.

The hip-hop star, a convicted felon, was facing up to 10 years in jail before Mr Trump intervened.

Wayne thanked the former president for granting him a pardon.

He tweeted: 

I want to thank President Trump for recognising that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community.

Mr Trump also commuted the sentence of rapper Kodak Black, who like Wayne was convicted of a weapons charge in Florida.

He was serving a 46-month sentence before being freed this week.

Black said: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.” 

In a flurry of pardons before leaving office, Mr Trump also granted clemency to his former advisor Steve Bannon.

