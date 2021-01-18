Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 22:06

Country music legend Garth Brooks to perform at Biden inauguration

Star says his performance is not a political statement but a "statement of unity"
Garth Brooks to perform at Joe Biden inauguration as President of the United States. Picture: AP

Country music star Garth Brooks will perform at Joe Biden's inauguration as part of the swearing-in ceremony, it has been announced.

Brooks, one of the biggest names in country music, said his performance is not a political statement but a "statement of unity".

"This is kind of how I get to serve this country," he added.

Brooks is the latest performer added to the star-studded line-up for Mr Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will recite a classical work during the event, joining musicians including Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and John Legend at the ceremony.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem as Mr Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in to office, with Jennifer Lopez also giving a musical performance.

Later, Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute prime-time TV special celebrating Mr Biden's inauguration.

The Biden Inauguration Committee previously released an official inauguration playlist, with 46 songs to celebrate the 46th president of the United States.

Springsteen, Beyonce, Dua Lipa and Mary J Blige all feature.

Attendance at the ceremony in Washington DC will be severely restricted amid the pandemic and heightened security measures following the unrest at the Capitol building earlier this month.

More stars added to lineup for Joe Biden's inauguration

