Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 14:00

Lauren Goodger announces she is pregnant with her first child

Reality TV star says it was the hardest secret she has ever had to keep
Lauren Goodger announces she is pregnant with her first child

Lauren Goodger has announced she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Charles Drury.

Laura Harding

Reality star Lauren Goodger has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 34, is expecting a baby with boyfriend Charles Drury.

She announced the news in New! magazine with a photo shoot in which she can be seen with her hand on her baby bump.

Drury shared the magazine cover on his Instagram story and wrote: “Hardest secret I’ve ever kept!” 

The former Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother contestant was one of the original cast members of the ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex and the first two series of the show mostly centred on Goodger’s relationship with her then boyfriend Mark Wright.

Goodger appears to have made efforts to conceal her pregnancy, sharing old photos on Instagram in which her bump is not visible.

On St Stephen's Day she shared a photo with Drury, captioning it: “I got everything I needed this Christmas.”

Read More

Justin Timberlake confirms arrival of second baby boy with Jessica Biel

More in this section

The 89th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Justin Timberlake confirms arrival of second baby boy with Jessica Biel
Take That tour announcement - London Take That producer sells rights to string of early hits 
More stars added to lineup for Joe Biden's inauguration More stars added to lineup for Joe Biden's inauguration
downtown
Josh Franceschi interview

You Me At Six singer: How Tyson Fury helped me overcome mental health struggles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad