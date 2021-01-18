Lauren Goodger announces she is pregnant with her first child

Reality star Lauren Goodger has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 34, is expecting a baby with boyfriend Charles Drury.

She announced the news in New! magazine with a photo shoot in which she can be seen with her hand on her baby bump.

Drury shared the magazine cover on his Instagram story and wrote: “Hardest secret I’ve ever kept!”

The former Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother contestant was one of the original cast members of the ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex and the first two series of the show mostly centred on Goodger’s relationship with her then boyfriend Mark Wright.

Goodger appears to have made efforts to conceal her pregnancy, sharing old photos on Instagram in which her bump is not visible.

On St Stephen's Day she shared a photo with Drury, captioning it: “I got everything I needed this Christmas.”