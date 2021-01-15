Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 12:00

Zayn Malik releases new album 

Nobody is Listening is the third solo album from the former One Direction star
Zayn Malik has shared his third solo album Nobody is Listening. Picture: Mark Runnacles/PA Wire

Zayn Malik has shared his latest album Nobody Is Listening, his first since becoming a father last year.

It is the former One Direction singer's third solo album and follows on from 2018's Icarus Falls.

The ironically named Nobody Is Listening includes the previously released singles 'Better' and 'Vibez'.

Following the release of the album, Malik tweeted: 

Just wanna say, it feels great to share this with you all! everyone's support and love means a lot, here's to a great year hope it better than the last !

The album caps an eventful six months for Malik, 28.

In September his supermodel partner Gigi Hadid, 25, gave birth to a daughter, their first child together.

The couple has not yet revealed the baby's name and they have avoided sharing pictures of her face on social media.

Malik, who celebrated his birthday this week, departed chart-topping boy band One Direction in 2015, a year before the group went on hiatus.

He released his acclaimed debut album Mind Of Mine in 2016 and topped the charts around the world, including in the UK and US.

Icarus Falls, however, was a commercial disappointment and peaked at 77 in the UK album charts.

