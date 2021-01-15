Zayn Malik releases new album 

Zayn Malik has shared his latest album, his first since becoming a father last year.
It is the former One Direction singer's third solo album and follows on from 2018's.
The ironically namedincludes the previously released singles 'Better' and 'Vibez'.
Following the release of the album, Malik tweeted:
The album caps an eventful six months for Malik, 28.
In September his supermodel partner Gigi Hadid, 25, gave birth to a daughter, their first child together.
The couple has not yet revealed the baby's name and they have avoided sharing pictures of her face on social media.
Malik, who celebrated his birthday this week, departed chart-topping boy band One Direction in 2015, a year before the group went on hiatus.
He released his acclaimed debut albumin 2016 and topped the charts around the world, including in the UK and US.
, however, was a commercial disappointment and peaked at 77 in the UK album charts.