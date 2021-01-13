Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 10:52

Scream Queens star Emma Roberts confirms baby news

Star says thank you 2020 for getting one thing right as she describes the new arrival as "our bright light"
Scream Queens star Emma Roberts confirms baby news

Emma Roberts has announced baby news.

Actress Emma Roberts has shared the first glimpse of her baby son, describing the new arrival as "our bright light".

The Scream Queens star, 29, confirmed reports she had welcomed a child late last year with partner Garrett Hedlund by sharing a picture to Instagram.

In the snap, Roberts cradles the baby named Rhodes Robert.

Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund

She captioned the post: "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Roberts' celebrity friends sent their best wishes in the comments.

Actress Ashley Benson said: "I love you em. Sooo happy for you."

Ashley Tisdale, star of the High School Musical films, said: "I just liked it twice!!! Congrats beautiful."

Roberts, the niece of actress Julia Roberts and star of American Horror Story, had confirmed she was pregnant in August.

Alongside an image of her baby bump and Hedlund, she wrote: "Me ... and my two favourite guys."

Hedlund, who was previously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, is also an actor and starred in Netflix film Mudbound.

Read More

Jared Leto superhero film Morbius delayed again due to pandemic

More in this section

US CinemaCon Netflix reeling out 70 films for 2021
EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Press Room - London Riz Ahmed: I recently got married 
Tale Of Tales UK Premiere - London Jessie Cave on 'scary start' for newborn baby who caught Covid-19
downtown
Emmerdale character returns

Watch out Emmerdale, Faith Dingle is back

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest Entertainment

My home Ad