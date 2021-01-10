Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 18:00

Christine and Frank Lampard announce  baby news in 'crazy time'

Loose Women panelist says it's a worrying time to be pregnant
Christine and Frank Lampard have announced they are expecting their second child together.

Christine Lampard is pregnant with her second child with footballer husband Frank.

The presenter, 41, announced the news in a post to her 559,000 Instagram followers on Saturday.

Sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump, she wrote: 

A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards! It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time.

The couple, who married in 2015, are already parents to daughter Patricia, two.

Chelsea manager Frank, 42, is also father to daughters Luna, 15, and Isla, 13, with his former fiancee, the Spanish model Elen Rivas.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was among those sending their best wishes.

He commented: "Congratulations darlin what lovely news. lots and lots of love to you all."

Fellow Loose Women panelist Rebekah Vardy added: "Congratulations my darling. so happy for you both."

Other well-wishers included Piers Morgan, Emma Bunton, Kimberley Walsh and Binky Felstead.

The couple tied the knot in December 2015 at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, and the ceremony was followed by an intimate reception at London's The Arts Club.

Patricia, their daughter, was named after Frank's mother, who died in 2008.

