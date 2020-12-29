Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 11:20

Reality TV star Spencer Matthews goes sober and loses 20lbs

Vogue Williams' husband  has opened up on his decision to go sober and lose weight
Spencer Matthews has opened up on his decision to go sober, and get in shape. Pic: Men's Health/PA Wire

Reality TV star Spencer Matthews has opened up on his decision to go sober.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, has worked with Men's Health for the magazine's 10-week fitness plan, showing off his toned torso after losing 20lbs.

Model Vogue Williams and Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews. Pic: PA Wire
Matthews, who is married to model Vogue Williams, had previously gone teetotal and said drinking was taking a toll on his health.

He said: "It's interesting because you're making a positive life choice, but everyone else disagrees. If you go to the gym, people consider it a good thing. But if you go sober, they brand you as boring.

"Alcohol played a big part in my teens and twenties. I had jobs in the City, where drinking was very much encouraged. It was taking a toll on my body and my work life.

"I was blaming others for my shortcomings. I realised I'd never live up to my potential if I continued to allow alcohol to be a hurdle."

Matthews worked with a personal trainer and stuck to a strict nutrition plan to cut body fat and drop from a 38-inch to a 32-inch waist.

The TV star, who now weighs 11st 8bs, said he wanted to undergo a drastic transformation.

Photo issued by Men's Health of Spencer Matthews as he appears in their magazine. Pic: Men's Health/PA Wire
He said: "I don't see the point in doing a transformation unless you smash the life out of it. I wanted to look like Brad Pitt - somewhere between Fight Club and Troy."

Read the full Spencer Matthews feature in the January/February issue of Men's Health UK, on sale now.

