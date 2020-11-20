Book your free ad

<h2></h2>

<p>The Echo Free Ads is the best place to find <i>'cash in the attic'</i>, by getting rid of your old stuff.<br>

Free to private advertisers, it appears with The Echo every Tuesday - putting your ad in front of thousands of readers.<br><strong>Deadline for receipt of Free Ads in Tuesday's The Echo is 5pm on the previous Friday.</strong></p>

<p><strong>Please note:</strong></p>

<p>Customers must include their name and full address. This is for system purposes only, and will not appear in the paper. Any adverts submitted without these details will not appear in the paper.</p>

<p>Please read the <a href="#freeads">Free Ads Terms & Conditions</a> set out below.</p>

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://form.jotform.com/jsform/200871985465062"></script>

<p><strong>Are you a business?</strong></p>

<p>Call our Tele-ads on <i>021 4274455</i> today to discuss advertising options for all business types - competitive rates to suit all budgets.</p>

<a id="freeads"></a>

<h3 class="support-headline">The Echo Free Ads - Terms & Conditions</h3>

<p>The Echo Free Ads are for private advertisers only.</p>

<p>It is a condition of acceptance of advertisement orders that the proprietors do not guarantee the insertion of any particular advertisement on specified date or at all, although every effort will be made to meet the wishes of that advertiser.</p>

<p>Further, we do not accept liability for any loss or damage caused by an error or inaccuracy in the content of any advertisement, no matter by whom or where accepted for publication; also to discontinue the publication of any advertisement previously published.</p>

<p>Although every advertisement is carefully checked, occasionally mistakes do occur. We therefore ask advertisers or their agents to check their advertisements carefully and inform us immediately of any errors. We regret that we cannot accept responsibility for more the ONE incorrect insertion.</p>