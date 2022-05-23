Saluting the people who make Cork great

THE Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards is one of the highlights of the year in Cork.

It is wonderful that this year we are able to celebrate the awards night in the traditional way, in City Hall tomorrow evening (Tuesday, May 24) with the friends, families and supporters of the groups and individuals who are being recognised for their sterling work for the people of Cork and for their amazing careers and achievements.

The night is about giving as the city gives something back to those who have given, and are giving so much to our community.

The night is one of the most uplifting in the Cork calendar. Invariably one comes away from City Hall delighted by the picture that is painted of a city that looks after its own – of outstanding people who club together to make life better for their neighbours, their fellow Corkonians. We should not be surprised to learn about our volunteers, but it is the extraordinary breadth of our community network and the work ethic of those involved in it, that literally gets us out of our seats and cheering.

Every year, Covid excepted, City Hall rocks to the acclimation of these great people.

To appreciate what is involved, it is instructive to run through the five categories and those nominated for them.

Pictured at the Together-Razem Centre, Cork, along with Olha Davydenko (left) and Oleksandra Avtomieienko (right) who have recently arrived in Ireland from Ukraine and are taking English classes at the Centre are Laura Lynch, CMO, Bank of Ireland (second left) and Agnieszka Wozniak and Brendan Dempsey, Together-Razem (centre).

Under Social Inclusion, Advocacy & Guidance, we have the International Solidarity Garden, Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival and Together-Razem Centre.

Timmy Long and James Leonard of The Two Norries are also shortlisted for an award. Picture: Larry Cummins

In the Social Services, Charities & Environment section, the listed nominees are Ballyvolane Eldercare Group + Widows Group, Cork Alliance Centre, Cork Missing Persons Search And Recovery and Cork Stroke Support.

Eating Disorder Centre Cork, the Thursday Friendship Club and the Two Norrie’s Podcast make up the Health and Wellbeing Category.

Under Community Development and Continuing Education, we have Cork City First Responders, Junior Chamber International and St. Vincent’s Girl Guides.

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin visiting Fighting Words Cork at Graffiti, with Activate youth theatre member Ben Sweeney, and actor and drama facilitator Shane Casey. Picture: Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228

And under Arts, Culture, Education and Sport, the roll of honour reads: Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club Committee, City of Cork Male Voice Choir, and Graffiti Theatre Company.

And we must remember that that list only details those nominated this year.

When you add them to those who have received these awards over the years, you get a true picture of what makes Cork such a superb place to live.

Can any city have such a supportive network of community, voluntary organisations?

Members of Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery are also up for an award. Picture: Diane Cusack

In The Echo and EchoLive.ie we like to say that we connect with every street, every neighbourhood, every club and organisation in Cork. Well, these are the people who make those streets, neighbourhoods and communities work as they do, for the people of Cork. That is why we have been proud to sponsor these awards from the beginning and why we will continue to do so.