Passport system: Here's all you need to know...

Q: I noticed recently that my passport will expire shortly. What is the quickest way to renew it?

A: The Passport Service processes Passport Online applications as a priority.

Applying online is the fastest way of getting your passport, and you can track the progress of your passport here.

In general, adult renewals when all the information on your passport is the same as your previous passport are processed within 10 working days.

If you are renewing through the Passport Express service, you should allow at least 20 working days for your application to be processed (not including postage times).

This period may be extended at certain times of the year due to increased application numbers. It is important to note that if you have already submitted a paper application, you cannot apply online.

Updates on services and the latest turn-around times are available on the Passport Service’s website https://www.dfa.ie/passports/

Q: My partner is applying for a passport for the first time. Can this be done online?

A: Passport Online is open to all applicants. However, it is important to note that first time applications are complex and require additional time to process.

This is because the Passport Office have to verify all documents submitted and to ensure the identity of the applicant.

These applications can take approximately 20 working days to process.

Q: Can I apply for my passport in person at the Passport Office?

It is not recommended to apply directly to the Passport Office for your first passport. The counter service in the Passport Office is designed to accommodate people who need to renew their passports urgently, and don’t have enough time to apply in other ways.

You can make your first-time applications using the counter service, but it cannot be processed urgently - it will take at least 20 working days (not including postage times).

Applications made in person are more expensive than applying online or through Passport Express

Q: My sister is living abroad. Can she use the online service when she is outside of Ireland?

You can renew online from anywhere in the world, as long as your previous Irish passport is no more than five years out of date.

Q: How much does it cost to apply for a passport?

Standard 10-year, 34-page passport

Passport Online - €75 (+ €5 postage if you live outside Ireland)

Passport Express - €80 (+€9.50 fee)

In person - €95

Large 10-year 66-page passport

Passport Online - €105 ((+ €5 postage if you live outside Ireland)

Passport Express - €110 (+€9.50 fee)

In person - €125

An Post also offers a ‘Family Application’ option where up to four passport applications can be enclosed in one envelope. The additional charge for a Family Application is €16.

Q: What happens if I lose my passport or it is stolen?

If you are an Irish citizen living in Ireland and you have lost your Irish passport, or it has been stolen, you must let the Passport Office know immediately and report the loss or theft to the Garda Síochána.

If you lose your passport or it is stolen abroad, you must contact the local police and request a written statement that you have reported the loss of your passport.

The Passport Service will not provide you with a new travel document without a police report. In addition you must contact your nearest Irish embassy or consulate. They may be able to give you a replacement passport that will let you finish your trip or an emergency travel document that will get you home

If you are in a country where there is no Irish representation, you may contact an embassy or consulate of another EU member state.

In some cases, the embassy or consulate of another EU Member State may issue you with an EU Emergency Travel Document (ETD).

Q: What happens if I need to renew my passport in an emergency?

A: In the case of an emergency situation such as the death or serious illness of an immediate family member, or for emergency medical treatment of the applicant, you should contact the Passport Service’s Customer Service Hub. Further information will be requested by the Passport Service including verifiable proof of emergency.

In cases of genuine emergency, the duty officer at the Department of Foreign Affairs can issue an emergency travel document of limited validity. There is a charge of €110 for this out-of-hours emergency service.

It is not possible for an emergency travel document to be issued to minors (except in extremely limited circumstances) or first time applicants.

