Passport system: Here's all you need to know...

Passport Online - €75 (+ €5 postage if you live outside Ireland)
Passport Express - €80 (+€9.50 fee)
In person - €95
Passport Online - €105 ((+ €5 postage if you live outside Ireland)
Passport Express - €110 (+€9.50 fee)
In person - €125
For anyone needing information, advice or who has an advocacy issue, they can call a member of the local Citizens Information team in Cork City at 0818 07 6950 (City Centre) or 0818 07 6850 (City North), they will be happy to assist and make an appointment if necessary. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4.30pm. Alternatively, you can email us at cork@citinfo.ie or hollyhill@citinfo.ie or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie for further information.