‘Women don’t have any interest in real commitment...’ Really?

ALL was quiet at the coffee truck that day.

As I stood waiting to order a latte, I started listening in to the discussion between the only other customer and the guy behind the counter. The customer looked to be in his thirties or so, good-looking, tanned, in heavy boots and workman’s overalls. He was, he glumly told the guy behind the counter, giving up on women.

I couldn’t help it. In I butted.

“Why” I asked, “are you giving up on us?” It would have been too creepy to actually say what I was really thinking: why such a truly gorgeous specimen of prime young muscled manhood was relinquishing his hopes of having a romantic relationship with a woman again. Ever.

He turned around to face me. He was a single father, he said, sadly.

“Well, good for you,” I told him cheerfully. “You’re a rare breed.”

Yeah it was great, he said, but parenting on your own could be hard going at times. I agreed. Parenthood was hard going, I said. Modern parenthood was even more difficult and demanding, and trying to do it all on your own these days must be mind-numbingly exhausting. He nodded and looked down into his paper cup.

“But what has all of that to do with giving up on women?” I asked gently.

Women weren’t interested in him, the young man said bitterly. I was bewildered.

“Why ever not?” I asked him.

Basically, he said, nowadays women didn’t have any sense of commitment, weren’t interested in a real relationship. They were only interested in sex and power and were serially unfaithful. All of them.

“Even married women and single mothers?” I asked, intrigued. He nodded.

“Hang on,” said the guy behind the counter, who was in his mid-fifties or early sixties. He leaned over.

Where are you getting all this stuff?

The internet, the young man said. Women had changed, he explained. Now they were solely interested in what they could get out of men. Even women in so-called steady relationships, or married women and women who were mothers, were only out for what they could get, and they had no sense of loyalty or fidelity because they were constantly on the look-out for a better chance.

I was stunned. The older man frowned and met my eyes.

“You shouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet,” he commented.

“Listen here, you,” I said, smiling at the gloomy single dad. When I was his age, I said, with children and a husband and a full-time job and a house to run, I wouldn’t have had the time or the energy to go making dates and meeting men behind my husband’s back. Very few ordinary women could, I added. Even if they had the interest or energy in illicit shenanigans, looking after a husband/partner and kids after a day’s work was enough to exhaust any ordinary woman.

“You’re going out to work then coming home and making dinners, doing laundry, keeping the house from turning into a total tip, and making sure you get yourself out to work next morning, and your children out to school on time, in clean uniforms with good lunches, and their homework done.”

The young man gave me a watery smile.

“You’re a single father – you know how hard it is just to stay on top of the ordinary day-to-day,” I told him.

He nodded.

All this stuff about women being users and lacking morals and running around being unfaithful in the hope of finding a wealthier partner was pure misogynistic rubbish and very negative, I told him.

“There are lots of gorgeous, kind, and faithful women out there who I bet would love to meet you, but if you keep thinking that way about them, they’ll pick up the vibe and run a mile,” I warned.

The man behind the counter bent over.

Stop spending your life reading stuff like that on the internet, lad. It’s toxic. There’s lots of decent girls out there.

My friend arrived as the man behind the counter was advising the young, single dad to get off those old internet forums and join a choir. I had to go. I said goodbye to them, and as my friend and I went off on our walk, I told her about the handsome young single dad at the coffee truck who was giving up on women because he’d read on the internet that we were only interested in men and sex for what we could get out of it.

My friend sighed. “I have one word for you”, she said. “Incel.”

I’d heard about it, I said, intrigued. “Tell me more.”

My friend didn’t know a lot either, but what she could tell me was enough to inspire a google later on. Incel is a whole culture. An Incel is usually a man who feels he is unwillingly celibate and who not only expresses extreme resentment and hostility towards people who are sexually active, but often blames women for his lack of a sex life. A big part of it, I read, is bitterness, isolation and extreme misogynism. There’s a dislike of feminism and a belief that women are highly sexually selective and use their sexuality for social advancement. In other words, that love and sex are commodities that women use to control and deny to men.

In the Incel world, feminism is disapprovingly regarded as a concept that resulted in women’s right to sexual choice and independence. There is a drive to reverse that, with proposed solutions involving coercion, rape and enforced monogamy (for women only, presumably) under a strict, male-dominated regime.

The Incel culture, it has been reported, can result in men aligning with extreme beliefs such as male supremacy and White supremacy. It has already resulted in incidents of mass violence by men who identified themselves as incels or who have publicised their beliefs in male supremacy. Poisonous stuff indeed.

As if we didn’t all have enough problems. Including the embittered young single dad at the coffee truck.