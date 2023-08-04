Respond can deliver three times more housing

RESPOND, a leading Approved Housing Body (AHB) and service provider, can triple the number of social and Cost Rental homes they have in construction to over 4,100 in the coming months. The organisation currently has 1,396 homes in construction.

Respond, supported by Local Authorities, have secured fixed price contracts with major developers and construction firms and can vastly increase their social and Cost Rental homes in construction, subject to Government support.

Respond has welcomed the Government’s latest housing initiative regarding Cost Rental Equity Loan (CREL) which enables Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) like Respond to deliver Cost Rental Homes.

We are excited about the potential as we prepare to break ground on several large-scale developments that will deliver thousands of new homes for people who urgently need them. We have been working in the background on this for some time, the recent announcements look very promising and we are looking forward to receiving more detail.

We could triple the number of social and Cost Rental homes we have in construction up to 4,100, subject to greater clarity and the workability of the new scheme.

People urgently need the security of a place to call home, they don’t have the time to wait. We are anxious to step up and put our experience and expertise to good use, building more homes for individuals and families who urgently need them.

We fully understand the complexity of housing delivery and have been working with key stakeholders on our plans. We are poised and ready to move on this immediately, subject to details being finalised.

We are focused on delivering homes at the lowest possible rents while ensuring that our actual costs are fully covered and all risks are managed. As a not-for-profit Approved Housing Body (AHB) and service provider, we must continue to fulfil our obligations to our existing tenants and service users.

We have secured fixed price contracts with major developers and construction firms, in principle, supported at the highest level in Local Authorities.

We have been working closely with the State for some time now to help develop a sustainable and replicable Cost Rental model for the AHB sector, which could more deliver affordable Cost Rental homes in areas where they are most needed.

Niamh Randall, National Spokesperson for the Simon Communities

With an extensive portfolio of 1,396 homes already under construction, Respond stands out as a construction-led AHB. An impressive 85% of their development schemes are construction-led, demonstrating their commitment to adding to the national housing stock through their home building program.

Respond actively collaborates with local organisations, tenants and residents to create inclusive communities, providing support and resources that contribute to the overall well-being and development of these communities.

This is all made possible through the support of Local Authorities and the Capital Advanced Leasing Facility (CALF) and the Cost Rental Equity Loan (CREL) Scheme from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, along with private finance from the Housing Finance Agency (HFA).

About Respond

Respond, an Approved Housing Body and service provider, has been working all around Ireland for over 40 years. Our vision is that every family and individual in Ireland will have highquality housing as part of a vibrant and caring community. Housing and decent accommodation, in the areas where people want to live, are central to improving people’s lives and enhancing the health and wellbeing of society.

A total of 15,991 tenants live in 7,084 homes across the 26 counties that we either own or manage; of these, there are 6,264 Respond social housing tenancies. Respond also provide a range of services for families and individuals within our communities.

This includes emergency accommodation with 24/7 support for families who are homeless in six Family Homeless Services, three Day Care Services for Older People, 17 Early Childhood Care and Education, Family Support and Refugee Resettlement services. Our aim is to provide person centred services to support people to achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

About Cost Rental

Cost rental housing is a new tenure type in Ireland aimed at providing affordable rental options to people who do not qualify for social housing but often struggle to afford market-rate rents. Rent covers the cost of the construction, management, and maintenance of Cost Rental homes but do not generate profits for the landlord. Cost Rent tenancies are long term secure tenancies.

Changes announced for the Cost Rental Equity Loan (CREL)

Overall State funding to increase from 45% up to 55% of capital costs, on a sliding scale as necessary for viability at appropriate rent levels, CREL loans to be joined with new State equity investment element (up to a maximum of 20% equity) ‘Accelerated CREL’ pre-completion drawdowns to be extended to support AHBs in forward funding turn-key acquisition projects, in order to secure more competitive acquisition or development costs.