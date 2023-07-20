The nation holds its breath: Come on you Girls in Green

THE nation holds its breath.

We all remember that famous line from George Hamilton when Dave O’Leary stepped up to take the winning penalty for Ireland against Romania at Italia 90.

It was an historic occasion for Irish soccer fans and the nation as a whole.

We were competing in out first World Cup, had reached the knock-out stage of the competition and, thanks to O’Leary’s penalty and Bonner’s save, Ireland had reached the quarter-final of the World Cup at their first attempt.

Incredible days, incredible moments and now 33 years later we get a chance to re-create those memories and great days.

Denise's mum Nuala with daughters Melissa and Sinead in Green as they get set to support Denise and the Irish women's team at the World Cup in Australia. Picture: Larry Cummins

The Irish women make their bow at a World Cup with a game against the hosts Australia at 11am in front of more than 80,000 fans and millions watching worldwide.

Can history repeat itself?

Why not? Dare to believe, or outbelieve, as the marketing campaign ahead of the World Cup tells us to do.

Anything is possible for these players, who have shown over the past few seasons they belong at this level.

While the team is managed by Vera Pauw, there is no doubt who its star player is and it’s not Katie McCabe.

It’s our own Denise O’Sullivan, who for a few days last weekend had the country on tenterhooks as she looked in trouble following a horrible tackle on her by a Columbian player.

But like all great players, Denise is made of greater stuff and the Knocknaheeny woman is fit and ready to confirm her status as one of the best players in the world at this tournament.

If Denise plays well, Ireland can get out of this group which also contains Canada and Nigeria.

Douglas native Megan Connolly will also be a key player for the Irish.

Megan Connolly is key at set pieces.

While she may have to play in defence rather than her favourite midfield role, she will not let her country down and she is the key player for Ireland on set pieces with her superb deliveries from a dead ball.

This Irish team deserve all the support it gets. It’s not long ago they had to take a stand for better conditions and equipment, and they backed that demand up by winning more games and qualifying for their first World Cup final appearance.

We now need to get behind them.

Cheer them on and with a bit of luck, they too can reach the knock-out stages of a World Cup at their first time of asking.

COYGIG