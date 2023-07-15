Remind me again, why do we give a VAT sweetener to hotel industry?

WE’VE grown accustomed to seeing the cost-of-living crisis play out before our eyes in the past year or so.

Every time we fill up at the pumps, or do a grocery shop, we can see the mark-ups. Every time we check our bank statement, we see something else has increased in price.

As for a meal out, or a few pints in an upmarket establishment… well, that’s just a lap of luxury that only someone in the top ten best-paid RTÉ stars can afford on a regular basis.

However, if you want to see the most extreme examples of how eye-wateringly expensive Ireland has become, you might want to check into a hotel.

I did it last week - for one night only, mind - and was staggered by some of the prices.

Now, a hotel - and this was a fine 4-star establishment up the country - is rarely a place to source a bargain, granted. You always expect to pay a little more for the ambience, service, and opulence.

Still, the extent to which some of our hotels are gilding the lily on the price front left me shocked.

A sum of €200 for a weekend night is probably to be expected, but when I queried the rather late check-in time of 5pm, I was advised to book the room the night before to guarantee it would be available to me by earlier in the afternoon! Another €200? I don’t think so.

The check-out time the next day was reasonable enough, but every extra HOUR I stayed in the room after that would set me back €50.

A pint of lager and two bags of crisps? Well over a tenner.

Sometimes, it’s the little things that really annoy you. I had to buy three shower caps for the pool and that cost almost a tenner too!

Just a few weeks ago, Dublin hotels came under fire for ramping up prices for the Taylor Swift gigs in the capital in 2024; another issue that has won the hotel industry few friends.

The sector faced allegations of “price gouging” once Swift had announced her dates, as quoted prices for those nights shot up from between €100-200 to up to €1,000 for one night, in a naked attempt to cash in on demand.

And last week, it emerged that the average cost of renting a hotel room had hit a record high in May.

When you see the expense of hotels in these summer months, you wonder who to feel sorry for most - the Irish staycationer looking for a cheaper holiday at home, or the foreign tourist who came to enjoy a trip in our green and pleasant land and must feel like they have been turned upside down and had their pockets emptied.

The most startling thing of all is that this is the same hotel industry that has been playing the poor mouth ever since Covid hit - and has successfully lobbied to retain its special reduced rate of VAT.

After the most recent extension of the sweetener rate, in February, the hospitality industry hailed it as “exceptional news” that would prevent further price hikes being passed on to consumers.

How is that working out?

We can expect renewed calls for special treatment in the coming weeks, as the extension of the 9% rate is set to end in September, when it is due to return to the standard 13.5% rate other businesses pay.

I doubt our finance and public expenditure ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe will be as amenable to another stay of execution, even if they are feeling flush from the bumper Corporation Tax receipts.

Nobody can deny the hospitality industry suffered badly during Covid, and was deserving of the initial Government supports, introduced in November, 2020.

But, almost three years on, it is becoming very difficult to see a reason to treat it as a special case now, as it hikes its prices.

A year ago, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) rejected calls for the special rate to end amidst similar allegations of profiteering and warned against the Government swallowing what it called “media hype” that was negative about hotel pricing.

Would the IHF call the latest media stories about hotel pricing “media hype” too?

Granted, not every hotel is in a position to charge vast sums, but enough appear to do so to warrant a return to normal VAT rates.

Perhaps the IHF will seize on a survey last week, which claimed that the number of hotel nights being booked online was below pre-Covid levels across the country last year, in some places by as much as 50%.

Nights spent in Irish accommodation, booked via the platforms Airbnb, Booking, Tripadvisor and Expedia, fell 23% on pre-pandemic levels from just over 6.4 million nights in 2019 to just under 5 million in 2022.

Even in the third quarter of 2022 - a crucial time for tourism as it covers the summer months - nights spent in Irish accommodation were down 16.8% on the same period in 2019.

These figures will provide more fuel for those in the hotel industry who want the special VAT rate to be continued - but it could equally be argued that many people are swerving hotels because of the high charges they face.

Certainly, I have anecdotally heard of friends both in Ireland and the UK who will not book a stay in this country any more as they feel they are simply not getting value for money.

The 9% reduced VAT rate on hospitality applies to catering and restaurant services, tourist accommodation, cinemas, theatres, museums, historic houses, open farms, amusement parks, and hairdressing.

However, if the Government want to push through a move on VAT that would surely garner huge support, it would seek to address the current VAT rate on gas and electricity.

In May, 2022 , it implemented a welcome, temporary reduction of VAT on them, from 13.5% to 9%, as oil prices and transportation costs soared.

That sweetener is due to end on Halloween - if Messers McGrath and Donohoe want to win friends and influence voters ahead of another expensive winter of power bills, they should not only freeze that rate, but seek to reduce it again.