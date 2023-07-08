Thank-you Wham! Doleful, preachy pop stars of today could learn from duo’s fun brand of escapist euphoria

WHEN I was a kid, the BBC music TV show Top Of The Pops was a universal treat for everyone - and I mean everyone.

Imagine the world stopping at 7pm next Thursday night, and a band performing live on every TV channel and streaming platform, and on every social media site - Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram - and you get some indication of the power of the Top Of The Pops brand.

It was watched by all genders and all cultures in the UK, and by every age, from tots to great-grandparents, and every episode was discussed avidly in schools and workplaces the next day.

I can vividly recall the night in 1982, when I was 13, seeing the band Wham! make their debut appearance on it, with Young Guns (Go For It). They performed a song and dance routine that set them on the road to stardom, and I recall being impressed.

This sound and image seemed new, it was intoxicating.

I said as much on the school bus the next day. Big mistake.

The older, impressionable kids told me Wham! were a bubblegum pop band for kids and teenage girls, and their music lacked the rebelliousness of heavy rock and punk, and the seriousness of prog rock - prevailing trends of the era.

Wham!, it transpired, had been deemed uncool - ergo, so was I.

This was obviously devastating news for a 13-year-old, so I spent the next four years admiring Wham! from afar, as they released some of the most upbeat, fun, and catchy pop of the 1980s.

Songs like Freedom, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, and I’m Your Man still have the power to compel us to the dance floor - their sheer energy, positivity and euphoria would make the most set-in-their-ways middle-aged fuddy-duddy feel youthful again.

It was hardly music that would bring down governments, granted, but it was music that put a smile on your face and a spring in your step - which is surely an important role of the art?

Only when I became a student, did I meet other guys who felt the same as me about that ‘uncool’ music, and by then Wham! had split. In retrospect, being an out-and-out fan in my school days would surely have offered me a darn sight more luck with the girls, even if the big boys sneered at me!

All that wonderful music and the memories around it came flooding back to me this week when I watched the eagerly-anticipated and acclaimed new documentary about George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s 1980s band on Netflix.

It’s a wonderfully evocative film about how two ordinary schoolboys in England with immigrant fathers struck up a friendship, started writing songs, and ended up conquering the world - the USA and even China eventually fell for their charms.

Of course, the documentary especially charts the ‘talent’ - to use a topical word - of the band, George Michael, and his progression from shy, plain-looking introvert to a singer-songwriter and sex symbol on the cusp of global greatness. But it also explains the importance of Ridgeley in allowing his pal the space to grow his wings before it became time to spread them as a solo artist.

This was an era before teeny-bopper bands had svengalis and fashion advisors - these boys did it all themselves. (As an aside, I cannot believe the entire world didn’t realise George was gay at the time!)

The band’s insanely bright and colourful image, their masses of coiffured hair, and their memorably uplifting tunes made them perhaps THE iconic 1980s band in the UK - despite stiff opposition from rival acts such as Culture Club, Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet.

The line that got me - and went to the heart of their popularity then and now - in the documentary was by George Michael, when he stated that his desire from early on was to write and perform songs that were pure escapism.

He once explained it thus: “When we say escapist, we are referring to music which is fun, enthusiastic, and appeals to millions of people in a totally uplifting way. We want our music to make people happy!”

Remember, this was a time when the UK had record unemployment, and when the nuclear weapons of the Cold War still hovered over Europe.

There was plenty of political commentary in the pop charts at the time, about the state of the world and the UK nation, but George sussed out that young people didn’t want to spend every waking hour worrying about the world and their place in it - they also wanted to sing and dance and have a good time. like they have since time immemorial.

His decision to channel this was the key to Wham!’s success.

It left me wondering, where are the present-day escapist acts who lift us up?

Where are the singers and songwriters who want to play music that allows us to shake our tail feathers, feel happy, and forget about our troubles for a while?

Because, heaven knows, young people could do with an injection of positivity in their lives as they fret about climate change, or housing, or exams, or the cost of living, while they recover from a global pandemic.

They surely need a slice of music with the Wham! feelgood factor that can cheer them up.

What I see in modern music, particularly from the male stars (and sorry if I sound like an old grouch!) is far too much introspection and poor-me, and lyrical references to their own mental health or their break-ups.

Noel Gallagher of Oasis once referenced this penchant for wallowing in doom and gloom when he pointed to a song called Why Does It Always Rain On Me and said: “It’s not just raining on you, pal, it’s raining on all of us!”

We saw this doleful type of modern act in action recently when a clearly unwell Lewis Capaldi broke down mid-song at Glastonbury and the crowd had to finish the song themselves.

Your heart goes out to him, but at the same time, all this over-sharing and concern for mental health clouds the fact that music, at its core, is meant to be fun.

The song the crowd sang to begins with the line ‘I’m going under and this time I fear there’s no-one to save me...’ which is hardly likely to put a spring in your step - a far cry from Wham’s ‘You take the grey skies outta my way, you make the sun shine brighter than Doris Day’!

Lookit, from The Smiths to Nirvana, teens enjoy wallowing in a little angst, but where are the acts providing a ray of sunshine amongst the clouds?

At the peak of their fame, Wham! started a trend for wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘Choose Life’, which perfectly summed up their upbeat attitude.

A few of today’s singers could do with buying that t-shirt.